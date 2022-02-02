KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man showed gratitude to those who came to the rescue after falling and getting stuck under a bookcase on December 15.

Joe Cologgi, 76, was trying to walk into his living room and his knee gave out. He reached for his bookcase in hope of gaining support, but instead, he ended up on the floor and couldn’t get up.

“The vase that was on it was broken and all of the books fell,” he said.

Luckily, Cologgi was back on his feet in less than 10 minutes, but he said in the moment, he didn’t know what the outcome would be.

“I mean I just went down like a sack of potatoes,” he said. “The problem was I could not put any weight on my knee, so that’s when I decided I better push the button.”

What he pushed was an ADT medical alert button. It notifies an operator who then contacts first responders about the incident. Rosemary Nichols, with the Knoxville Fire Department, said they were glad they could help Cologgi.

“He was pretty scared laying there,” Nichols said. “He didn’t know if he was getting help, he didn’t know when he was getting help,” she said.

Cologgi was able to meet the heroes who came to his rescue, and he said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help he received.