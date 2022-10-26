HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A free medical clinic in East Tennessee has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

Free Medical Clinic (FMC) of Oak Ridge received $804,600 through the USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program. The investment was used to help continues the care provided at the clinic’s Briceville and Harriman locations.

This grant is part of a matching grant to help support rural medical care according to FMC executive director Bill Edmonds. The total investment into the community is $1,463,055.00; with the Free Medical Clinic providing $622,365.00 from other funding sources and the federal grant providing the rest according to Edmonds.

(Pictured left to right)USDA Representatives, Steve Hill and Kirk Morris (Knoxville), Arlisa Armstrong (TN State Rep), Chris Hampton (East Tennessee), Allen Hawk (Greenville), and Karen York, (Grant Admin) (Photo iva Free Medical Clinic)

USDA representatives visit the Harriman Free Medical Clinic location(Pictured left to right)USDA Representatives, Steve Hill and Kirk Morris (Knoxville), Arlisa Armstrong (TN State Rep), Chris Hampton (East Tennessee), Allen Hawk (Greenville), and Karen York, (Grant Admin) (Photo iva Free Medical Clinic)

USDA representatives visit the Briceville Free Medical Clinic location(Pictured left to right)USDA Representatives, Steve Hill and Kirk Morris (Knoxville), Arlisa Armstrong (TN State Rep), Chris Hampton (East Tennessee), Allen Hawk (Greenville), and Karen York, (Grant Admin) (Photo iva Free Medical Clinic)

“The Free Medical Clinic provides no charge primary care to the over 14,000 low-income and uninsured residents, in the heart of Appalachia, living in Anderson, Morgan, and Roane Counties of Tennessee. The USDA Emergency Rural Health Care Grant has been a game changer for our underserved rural communities,” Edmonds said. “The funding from this grant will help fuel our mission, especially in Harriman and Briceville, as we serve unmet medical needs to those that can’t afford it; especially during this COVID pandemic. We will use this funding to address health disparities that face rural families.”

The project is working to lessen “COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and death for residents served by the clinic,” according to USDA. A part of the grant will also help buy two new vehicles to expand testing and vaccination outreach programs. The investment will strengthen the clinic’s new “Community Healthcare Initiative.”

“We are excited to celebrate in this award announcement for the Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge. This is a great investment for the community and people of Anderson, Morgan, and Roane County, Tenn.,” Arlisa Armstrong, Tennessee State Director said. “We are committed to partnering with organizations to help broaden access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines and rural healthcare services. This funding will support the long-term sustainability of rural health care in these communities.”

“FMC is honored to be the faithful steward of this award and looks forward to providing direct patient care to see our communities transformed into a more healthy community,” said Ronnie Baggett, FMC Board member.

The USDA said that 8,000 residents in Harriman and Briceville will be benefited from the project. To learn more about how to help FMC in addressing healthcare access in rural areas, visit fmcor.org.

Saint Mary’s Legacy Clinic director Martin P. Vargas said Tennessee ranks second in the United States for rural hospital closures, making grants like this one needed to help fill the void left by the closures.

Rural Development offers loans and grants to expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Americans in rural areas. The USDA said the assistance helps improve housing; schools, public safety, health care and high-speed internet access. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/tn.