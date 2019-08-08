88 plaintiffs suing the U.S. for damages during Gatlinburg wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) – Eighty-eight plaintiffs who resided near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are seeking damages from the U.S. government after the November 2016 Gatlinburg wildfires.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of park employees; along with failure to follow communication protocol and timely and accurate notice to the park neighbors.

The 240 page lawsuit stating, “…this complaint against the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA on the basis of damages realized as a direct and proximate result of the negligent actions and/or omissions of employees or agents of the National Park Service, in performing their duties within the course and scope of their employment or agency.”

They’re seeking a collective $37,350,108 in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit contains nearly 500 complaints, and was filed Aug. 1, 2019. The plaintiffs are being represented by Gilreath and Associates, PLLC.