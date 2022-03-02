KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Jellico Police Department executed a search warrant Monday, Feb. 28, at a house on Harlan Avenue in Jellico.

During the search, Robert Antwon Johnson was arrested. According to the CCSO, deputies found large quantities of narcotics and more than $90,000 in cash inside the house.

Johnson has been charged with: possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of schedule I and III controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

“When we say we are serious about cleaning up our streets we mean it,” said Sheriff Robbie Goins. “Citizens can know that it is our goal to arrest every drug dealer that continues to pollute our community. We will search their homes, take their illegal drug money, and arrest them. And we won’t stop until our community is clean.”