LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A call to 911 helped save a Loudon County teen’s life after his car landed in a creek upside down, trapping him inside.

Greenback resident, Barry Best, made to call to help the 17-year-old who was trapped for over an hour when his car was partially submerged in a creek during a rollover crash.

“I told dispatch you need to get somebody here quick because he’s in water,” he said

Best said he notified first responders after 10 p.m. on Wednesday that the teen had driven off State Route 95 and into a creek after he heard a horn just outside his home.



“I went out and looked and never heard the horn again, so I thought it was some of my vehicles going off,” Best said.

The horn then continued to go off every five to 10 minutes according to Best.

“I went and looked out the window, I never saw anything. Then I walked outside and still didn’t see anything.”

Right as Best thought the honking was over, he heard something else. This time it was a yell.

“When I heard the yell, goosebumps just ran up my arms, it scared me,” he said.

That’s when the call was made. He called 911 telling them that he believed someone had driven into the creek.

“Until they showed up, I didn’t go down to the vehicle because I couldn’t see the vehicle from the house it was dark,” Best said.

Loudon County deputies found the teen’s truck upside down. With no way to get him out, they called the Greenback Fire Department for help. Fire Chief Ronnie Lett said while driving, the teen overcorrected, causing him to drive off the opposite side of the road and into the embankment.

“Two officers got there ahead of us, they jumped in and tried to open the doors but couldn’t get the doors open, we had to cut the doors off,” he said.

Soon the teen was free from the totaled truck and managed to walk away without any injuries. A moment Best was glad to see and thankful for the outcome.

“I’m glad I made the call,” Best said.

The Loudon County Sheriff Department is still investigating the incident.