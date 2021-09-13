911 caller says husband shot, Cocke County Sheriff’s Office investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dead man was found by officers sitting in a van. The investigation began with a 911 call about a shooting at 5:36 pm on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 911 caller stated that her husband had been shot by their neighbor. Officers were sent to Crane Way in Del Rio where they found the dead man sitting in the driver’s seat of a white van parked in the roadway next to a driveway on Crane Way.

Officers were able to locate the male suspect and take him into custody without incident. The suspect, 65, was taken to the Cocke County Criminal Investigation Division office for questioning.