97 active COVID-19 cases, 355 in isolation at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are nearly 100 active cases and more than 350 University of Tennessee students and employees in self-isolation, according to the latest data released by school health officials.
Of the 97 active cases reported by the university on Tuesday, 89 are students and the remaining eight cases are employees. On Monday, 66 student cases and nine employee cases were reported.
There are now 355 people in self-isolation, an increase of 85 from Monday. The school reported 261 of the 355 isolations are students, with 191 living off-campus and 70 on-campus residents. There are now 94 university employees in self-isolation.
University of Tennessee fall semester classes began today, Aug. 19.
During an update Tuesday, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university traced a cluster of active cases to an off-campus party on Laurel Avenue that took place a week ago. The university defines a cluster as at least five connected cases or 20 people in self-isolation from one event.
Plowman warned that students that do not comply with university COVID-19 guidelines could face expulsion.
On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click ‘review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,’ to view the latest raw data and visualizations.
