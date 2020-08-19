97 active COVID-19 cases, 355 in isolation at University of Tennessee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There are nearly 100 active cases and more than 350 University of Tennessee students and employees in self-isolation, according to the latest data released by school health officials.

Of the 97 active cases reported by the university on Tuesday, 89 are students and the remaining eight cases are employees. On Monday, 66 student cases and nine employee cases were reported.

There are now 355 people in self-isolation, an increase of 85 from Monday. The school reported 261 of the 355 isolations are students, with 191 living off-campus and 70 on-campus residents. There are now 94 university employees in self-isolation.

University of Tennessee fall semester classes began today, Aug. 19.

During an update Tuesday, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university traced a cluster of active cases to an off-campus party on Laurel Avenue that took place a week ago. The university defines a cluster as at least five connected cases or 20 people in self-isolation from one event.

Plowman warned that students that do not comply with university COVID-19 guidelines could face expulsion.

On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click ‘review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,’ to view the latest raw data and visualizations.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter