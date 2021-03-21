99-year-old Powell woman celebrates first day of spring with kite-flying session with friends & family

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — One Knox County woman was able to celebrate the first day of spring in style this weekend.

It was a special Saturday for 99-year-old Louise Harper, often known to people in her subdivision as “The Mayor” and “Mama Eze.”

Louise’s 100th birthday is actually in August, but people in the community caught wind that she wanted to fly a kite. And with the picturesque weather on Saturday, her friends and family were able to make her day.

Amy S. Cheney shared the moments of the surprise with WATE 6 On Your Side.

The surprise was able to take place at Powell Methodist Church Saturday morning.

“We got there to the church parking lot around 10:45,” Cheney said. “David, her grandson, drove up, and they got out of the car telling her, ‘a little bird told us you wanted to fly a kite.”

Cheney said Harper enjoyed her time flying the kite. Harper also had the chance to tell Cheney about when she was around 10 to 11 years old and her boyfriend helped her tie a pint mason jar with a lit candle inside to her kite’s tail. A moment Harper still cherishes to this day.

A cookie cake was also presented to Harper by her granddaughter, Shelia, for her “99 1/2th” birthday.