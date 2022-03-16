KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a furry friend who’s purpose and mission is to keep Knoxville safe.

The Knoxville Police Department serves and protects our community in many ways, and one of which is through the help of trained K-9 dogs.

Officer Kevin Aguilar came in to speak about his four-legged partner, Ugo.

Ugo is dual trained as an official K-9 service dog on the police force, and works alongside Officer Aguilar every day.

Ugo has extensive training in bomb and narcotic procedures, which is a continued training process throughout the year.

Ugo currently lives with his Officer Aguilar due to their strong bond and continuous relationship.

For more information on KPD and their K-9 Unit, visit their website.