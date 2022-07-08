KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four homeless, unclaimed Tennessee veterans will be given a final escort to be laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery next week.

Berry Funeral Home has invited the Patriot Guard Riders to help honor the veterans with an escort and silent flag line.

The veterans are identified as:

SR. Steven Dale West : U.S. Navy, USS Halsey CG 23 (1975-1978)

: U.S. Navy, USS Halsey CG 23 (1975-1978) ABE2 Thomas Patrick Bush : US Navy, USS Coral Sea CV-43 (1971-1975)

: US Navy, USS Coral Sea CV-43 (1971-1975) PVT William Frederick Purdy : U.S. Army (1974-1975)

: U.S. Army (1974-1975) PV2 Kenneth Henry Mercier Jr.: U.S. Army (1976-1979)

Patriot Guard Riders of East Tennessee says that anyone who wants to participate in the escort of the four veterans is asked to stage at Berry’s Funeral Home no later than 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 14. The funeral service at the cemetery is at noon.

Flags and water will be provided to riders; large bike flags are requested. Knox County Sherriff’s Department is also scheduled to participate in the escort ride.

Locations:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37920

East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery

2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy

Knoxville, TN 37920