A hot tub is a bear necessity

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountains are a great place to find a cabin and enjoy a dip in a hot tub.

Just ask this bear.

“We are visiting Gatlinburg from Arizona, and captured this beautiful bear having a good ol’ time in the cabin hot tub!” Matt Sheley wrote in an email.

Matt and Samantha Sheley of Arizona are vacationing in Gatlinburg for the seventh year this week.

“I can’t say for sure if the water was hot or not, but he had jets on!” Samantha said in an email. “He took the cover off all on his own! After he got out, he just sauntered back into the woods.”

The Sheleys said the bear has been visited every day since they arrived Friday.

