KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Within the last year, crimes with teen victims have been on the rise. Especially involving gun violence.

From 15-year-old Jamarion Gillette, who was an Austin-East Magnet High School student, and was shot and killed a year ago. To one of the most recent cases, Ricky Waters who was 18 and only months away from graduating high school.



“It’s tragic anytime someone loses a life unexpectedly, but when it’s a young person, it’s even more tragic.” East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Coordinator, Stacey Payne said.



She has seen the increase in gun violence firsthand. Within the last year, 12 victims were shot and killed that were under the age of 24. Of those 12, half were under 18, and when looking at the suspects involved in these shootings, eight are under the age of 24.



“When we’re looking at our total number of homicides for 2021 and into the first two months of 2022, 93 percent of these cases have involved gunshots,” Payne said.



These numbers continue to grow, which is why the executive director of Seeed Knox, Stan Johnson, is working to help young people stay out of violent situations. He said the focus has to start in areas dealing with poverty.



“If you look around the country, all of those poverty areas are where you’re going to have your most crime,” he said.



This is where the non-profit comes in. Seeed Knox aims to provide pathways out of poverty for young adults through environmental education, career readiness training and community engagement, in hopes of keeping young people focused on the long run, their future.

By providing paid opportunities and real life experiences, Johnson hopes this helps point local youth in the right direction.



“The biggest thing to us is nothing stops the bullet like a job, so we focus on their value,” Johnson said.

The non-profit is working to start a violence interruption program by the end of this summer.