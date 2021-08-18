A look behind the scenes at Neyland Stadium vaccination clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Neyland Stadium is the home of Tennessee Football and on Aug. 18 it was home to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Those who showed and got vaccinated were able to experience behind-the-scenes access to Neyland and participate in fun activities. The clinic offered the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to those age 18 and older.

In the event post, UT said, “Vaccines are safe, effective, and free, and the university strongly recommends them for students, faculty, and staff.”

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman was at the event and said, “The most exciting thing about today is we’re announcing the biggest freshman class we’ve ever had. 5,974 new freshmen. That’s almost a 9% increase over last year and we were up last year over the previous year so we’re excited. it’s a great day.”

