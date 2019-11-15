A look inside the fire line during a prescribed fire in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – You might have seen smoke along Tennessee Highway 63 on Friday though it wasn’t a cause to be alarmed.

“In this particular case it’s going to be beneficial for everything from songbirds to complete ecological community or we term the plant community,” Jack Munsy with the Tennessee Valley Authority said.

Photo from Jack Munsy

By doing a prescribed burn on this ground it will help repopulated native plant species and get rid of evasive unwanted plant life that serves no value.

“It’s also very important that we separate good fire which is when we manage it and we go in and we have a line and got people on it and we’re watching it making sure the fire is staying inside the line does what it’s supposed to do,” Nathan Waters with Tennessee Department of Agriculture said. “Make sure we’re protecting structures versus a wildfire this is not a wildfire.”

LATEST STORIES: