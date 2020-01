(WATE) -- East Tennessee honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day with parades, services, marches and more to celebrate and keep the dream alive and to show unity.

The parade in Knoxville kicked off at Chilhowee Park. Marchers made their way down Martin Luther King Junior avenue and ended on Harriet Tubman Street. The parade was followed by a memorial tribute service at Overcoming Believers Church.