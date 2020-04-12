Live Now
Good Morning Tennessee has the latest news, weather and sports. WATCH NOW!
Closings
There are currently 40 active closings. Click for more details.

‘A PAW-sitive Note’: Brighten your day with these pet photos

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s time to brighten your day with some pet photos. And make it “A PAW-sitive Note” by sharing your “furry co-workers.”

See a our “PAW-sitive” gallery or upload your photos at https://www.wate.com/paw-sitive/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter