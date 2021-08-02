“A pillar of the Knoxville community” Lynn Duncan, wife of former congressman, has died

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lynn Duncan, the wife of former U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan who represented the Knoxville area for nearly 30 years in Washington, has died after battling cancer. She was 72.

According to her son, Zane Duncan, she passed away Sunday, August 1 surrounded by family members. Lynn and Jimmy Duncan had four children together.

“My sweet wife was my strongest supporter, and I am going miss her more than I could ever put into words. We talked over everything, every day, and I was blessed beyond belief to have such a loving and loyal wife. We as a family are heartbroken over her loss,” said Jimmy Duncan in a statement to WATE.

Jimmy Duncan represented Tennessee’s second congressional district, which includes Knoxville and several surrounding counties, from 1988 to 2017. He was succeeded by former Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.

Lynn Duncan was an executive for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, both locally and nationally. She also served as a member of the Tennessee Board of Parole. Before her retirement, she served as the Director of Major Gifts for Lincoln Memorial University for nine years.

“I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Lynn Duncan. Lynn was a pillar of the Knoxville community and an example of selfless devotion to serving others,” said U.S. Rep. (TN-03) Chuck Fleischmann.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I got to know Lynn and know how much her work meant to her community and her family. East Tennessee is a better place because of her life and service, and we will all greatly miss Lynn. Brenda and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Duncan family during this time of grief.”

A funeral service will be held at Temple Baptist Church in Powell, TN on Wednesday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Clarence Sexton will preach her funeral service, with a eulogy by Hallerin Hill and special music by Con Hunley. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may made to Lincoln Memorial University.