A poetic answer to life’s equation with Knoxville’s first Black poet laureate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For decades, Rhea Carmon has found her answer to life’s problems through poetry.

Ironically, this wordsmith is a math teacher who views life through the lens of poetry and numbers.

“It just makes sense to me,” Carmon said. “Poetry and numbers make sense. The other stuff doesn’t, and you’ll hear it in a couple of my poems, but that’s how I show my love.”

Known by her stage name, “Rhea Sunshine,” she promises to be just that: a ray of sunshine for all who listen to her hearts cries through her lyrical genius.

Throughout Carmon’s poetic career, she has published four poetry books and strives to educate youth in the community, as Knoxville’s first African-American poet laureate. Starting this spring, Carmon will bring the Knoxville Speaks Youth Poetry Initiative to train East Tennessee youth grades 7-12 in the art of poetry.

Head online to stay up to date with this “Rhea Sunshine” and all things poetry, passion and purpose.