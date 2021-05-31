AAA reports 37M people traveled during Memorial Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, roads and airports were calm on Memorial Day as people celebrated with family and friends.

AAA reports more than 37 million people traveled, which is a 60% increase from last year.

WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with travelers at McGhee Tyson Airport, who were making their way to and from Knoxville.

“This is actually my first time flying since everything started last year, and it’s been a pretty seamless experience.” Dan Loney

Masks are required, and travelers are asked to socially distance, but with vaccination numbers up, people are starting to feel more comfortable traveling like normal.