Abba, beloved camel, dies at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Abba, a beloved camel who touched hundreds of thousands of visitors during his time at Zoo Knoxville, died Sunday of cancer. He was 20 years old.

In late January, Abba was diagnosed with an inoperable obstruction in his bowel, according to a news release from Zoo Knoxville.

His caretakers and the vet team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine monitored him closely and made him comfortable but over the weekend his health began to rapidly decline. When it became apparent nothing could be done to sustain his quality of life, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him, the Zoo said.

Abba was very bonded with his caretakers and enjoyed being included in all conversations, usually listening closely for his name, which would prompt a sideways stare from him, according to the press release. He was an especially gifted meteorologist, known as the “weather camel” for his keenly accurate ability to sense when rain was coming, at which time he would let his keepers know it was time to head for the barn because he disliked getting wet.

