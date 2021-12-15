KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised 10 teenagers from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee Valley with a $3,500 donation.

Each teen received a $250 gift card and then they were sent out into the store to buy whatever they wanted for Christmas. The Boys & Girls Club also received a $1,000 gift card donation to shop for additional gifts, games and gear they need.

“Sometimes the holidays and Christmas may not always be exciting for a lot of families when they are pressured to provide gifts and these experiences. So if we can help a family and we can lighten that pressure and provide an opportunity where kids can get some things for Christmas on their own and do some shopping and have memory for themselves, I think that’s great,” said Bridget Jones, the director of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Tennessee Valley.

“The smiles on their face when they get to walk in and get the stuff that they normally wouldn’t be able to and for Academy to give back to their community like that, it really helps out,” said Mark Booker, a logistics manager at Academy Sports.

The donation is one of many that Academy Sports is giving this holiday season. To donate to the Boys and Girls Clubs, visit bgctnv.org/.