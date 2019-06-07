Accidents expected to climb as rain falls in our region

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – As we expect more rain to fall in our region, many expect the number of car and truck accidents to climb.

A report on driving on wet roads by AAA found no matter how long a person has been driving, rain increases their chance of having a wreck.

Pigeon Forge Police Officer Brad Lowe sees it firsthand.

When he hears it’s going to rain over the weekend, he thinks “is it going to be a weekend full of wrecks or is it going to be a weekend that is it wet, but people are paying attention and watching what they are doing while driving.”

The city averages a couple accidents every day, but that number goes up when it’s raining. Of the 1,200 wrecks, the city sees each year, about 10-20% of them happen when it’s raining.

It’s why Lowe advises drivers to pay attention and slow down.

“Give yourself plenty of time and give yourself the owing distance. Always watch for pedestrians, because you may not see them walking out from behind a car,” he said.

He acknowledged some attractions in Pigeon Forge from the upside down houses, the Titanic museum, or the massive Godzilla, there is a lot to look at.

“We have a lot of things on both sides of the road that can draw your attention very quickly and those few seconds glancing, looking at a building. that may be interesting to you may become a problem where you turn around and a car that is stopped in front of you.”

Lowe said with incoming rain, you can stay up-to-date on road closures through their Facebook page. He also advised drivers not to bypass a road closed sign and avoid roads with standing water, even if they are not yet closed.

AAA says you should: