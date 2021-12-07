MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials have released the personnel file on the teacher/assistant football coach at Heritage High School who was arrested last week by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents as part of a child predator sting operation. John “Sport” Morrow was arrested on the campus of Heritage High on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Morrow, who has been suspended without pay by Blount County Schools pending the investigation outcome, is alleged to have “knowingly transferred obscene material to a minor, attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.”

Investigators said Morrow messaged an undercover FBI agent posing as a 12-year-old girl on the Kik app. Agents allege that Morrow introduced himself as a 50-year-old East Tennessee high school football coach.

Morrow worked as an industrial maintenance/advanced manufacturing teacher and football coach at Heritage High. He had been hired by the Blount County Schools Board of Education as a contracted employee in September 2020.

According to his Blount County Schools personnel file, Morrow stated in his July 2020 application cover letter that he had served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years as an aviation maintenance technician and had worked in the private aviation industry. The letter also stated he and his wife had relocated to East Tennessee two years prior and had planned to spend their lives in the area.

Previously, Morrow was a technician and detailed quality inspector in Maryville from 2018-2020 and an educator/football coach in Valley, Ala.