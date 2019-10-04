ACSO: Alleged Claxton mailbox thieves arrested

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are in jail with multiple charges stemming from alleged mailbox thefts in the Claxton area, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO saying that on Oct. 2, its agency arrested Amanda Silcox, 36 and Brian Cannon, 24, both of Claxton on the following charges:

Criminal Conspiracy

3 Counts of Theft of Property

8 Counts of Forgery

The two were arrested after mailbox thefts were reported in the Foust Carney Road area, with ACSO deputies spotting them fitting the description of the alleged thieves carrying multiple bags.

After a brief search of the bags, deputies found multiple forged checks, gift cards, credit cards, reward cards, and drivers licenses – none of which contained the name of either subject.

Silcox admitted to taking the items from mailboxes in the area.

They are being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility.