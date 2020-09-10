ACSO receives grant for mental health transport services

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating a big win for its mission to protect and serve the community – a grant that will help with mental health transportation.

The sheriff’s office received a grant of $165,000 that will allow the department to contract with a state-approved provider so that mental health patients can be transported by medically trained staff who can meet their immediate needs.

ACSO saying Wednesday this grant will help ease the burden placed on the department and on taxpayers.

Latest Posts