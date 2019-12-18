ACSO: Trailer theft suspect in custody thanks to social media, ‘incredible teamwork’

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility Wednesday after what the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office calls “incredible teamwork” of the owners and citizens.

Social media played a major role in the man’s arrest.

A post on Facebook Tuesday afternoon showed video footage of the the theft, said to have occurred at the Karns/Anderson County line.

The post, which features a video of the suspect believed to be Christopher Hutchison, was shared hundreds of times.

In the video, the suspect is shown backing up to the trailer in a private residential driveway, hooking it up to a white SUV, and pulling out of the driveway. The theft took less than one minute.

ACSO Deputies worked with the owners of the trailer, and eventually were able to catch up with the suspected thief – Christopher Hutchison, 27.

Christopher Hutchison. (Photo: ACSO)

Hutchison was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

According to ACSO, Hutchison, a Knox County resident, is being held at the Anderson County Detention Facility on Knox County charges while Deputy Presson prepares charges for the trailer theft.

