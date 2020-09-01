Active cases at University of Tennessee-Knoxville drop as people in isolation or quarantine surpass 1,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee reported Sunday that it has 193 active COVID-19 cases among students and five active cases among employees.

The 198 total cases is down from 210 active cases on Saturday. Employee active cases have declined 44.44% during the last 14 days.

The university says 1,045 people are in self-isolation or quarantine. This includes 558 nonresidential students, 423 residential students, and 64 staff members.

The university has identified four clusters of outbreaks so far: a private residence on Laurel Avenue on Aug. 11, sorority Zeta Tau Alpha on Tuesday, and sororities Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on Friday.

On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click “review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,” to view the latest raw data and visualizations. Additional data and visualizations are available for all schools in the University of Tennessee system at tennessee.edu/coronavirus.

