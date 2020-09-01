Active cases at University of Tennessee-Knoxville drop as people in isolation or quarantine surpass 1,000

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee reported Sunday that it has 193 active COVID-19 cases among students and five active cases among employees.
The 198 total cases is down from 210 active cases on Saturday. Employee active cases have declined 44.44% during the last 14 days.
The university says 1,045 people are in self-isolation or quarantine. This includes 558 nonresidential students, 423 residential students, and 64 staff members.
The university has identified four clusters of outbreaks so far: a private residence on Laurel Avenue on Aug. 11, sorority Zeta Tau Alpha on Tuesday, and sororities Delta Delta Delta and Alpha Delta Pi on Friday.
On-campus coronavirus data is released on utk.edu/coronavirus, click “review the latest campus COVID-19 data report,” to view the latest raw data and visualizations. Additional data and visualizations are available for all schools in the University of Tennessee system at tennessee.edu/coronavirus.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports nearly 155K cases, more than 1,700 deaths
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Pandemic brings hard times for farmers, worsening hunger
- Can I use a face shield instead of a mask?
- Officials: Tennessee prison has nearly 1,000 COVID cases
- Juarez reopens bars, gyms and churches, but US tourists still not welcome
- Are college students catching COVID-19? A look at early reports from some major universities
- University of Tennessee asks sororities & fraternities to implement self-isolation plans
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 68 new cases, one new death on Monday
- University of Tennessee’s Knoxville campus has over 900 people in COVID-19 isolation or quarantine
- 1-year-old boy becomes youngest victim of COVID-19 in Georgia
- Tennessee reports 835 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths on Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 137 new cases & one new death Sunday
- Tennessee reports 1,465 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths on Saturday
- Hamblen County to extend mask mandate through September 30