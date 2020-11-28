Active cases of COVID-19 among Knox County residents surpass 2,200, Health Department reports 2 more deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Of the 2,210 active cases among Knox County residents, 118 are hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest data released Saturday.

The Knox County Health Department reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the county.

The total number of active cases stands at 2,210, an increase of 277 since Friday.

There have been 57 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Knox County this month, surpassing July’s high of 35. KCHD has reported 162 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 156 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

November: 57 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by one since Friday for a total of 16,732 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 18,071 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 591 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,033 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.