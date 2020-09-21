Active coronavirus cases at University of Tennessee drop by almost 100 during weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Active COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee-Knoxville campus are down by nearly 100 since Friday, according to the latest numbers released Monday on the school’s internet dashboard.

As of Sunday, the date for which the most recent COVID-19 data from the university is available, 338 active cases, including 15 employees and 323 students, were linked to the Knoxville campus.

On Friday, the University reported 412 active cases were present on campus.

Ninety-seven employees, 528 nonresidential students and 680 residential students are in self-isolation as of Sunday.

School officials have reported 1,026 recovered cases since June 8.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said Friday UT is ramping up testing including saliva and wastewater testing and the results of those tests should be available this week.

The university is focusing on testing since many are mistaking COVID-19 symptoms for the flu or allergies.

“Many, too seldom associate their mild symptoms with COVID-19,” Student Health Center Director Dr. Spencer Gregg said during Plowman’s virtual briefing Friday. “They often want to believe that their symptoms are tied to something more benign. Their headache or their mild congestion or their allergies. They’re not excessively fatigued, it’s just from work and class. They continue with their normal day in, day out activities without acknowledging that their mild illness may actually be COVID and then they’re spreading it all the while.

“Most members of our community are doing the right things, but some are not. With this infection, we all have to be involved in stopping it.”

