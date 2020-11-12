Active COVID-19 case count in Knox County back over 1,600

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active COVID-19 cases among Knox County residents topped 1,600 once again after they dipped below 1,500 on Wednesday.

The Knox County Health Department reported no new deaths and 152 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. After the active case count dipped to 1,491 on Wednesday, Knox County reported 1,646 active cases on Thursday.

There are 75 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, five more than reported Wednesday.

KCHD has reported 125 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 116 of those have happened since July 2.

November is on track to become one of the deadliest for Knox County since the pandemic began.

November: 20

October: 21

September: 26

August: 19

The inactive case count rose to 13,821 after three new inactive cases were reported Thursday.

Of the 14,800 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 513 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 792 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m.