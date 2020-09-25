Active COVID-19 cases at UT-Knoxville down to 119 after 10-plus days of reductions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee campus have dropped by more than 500 during the last 10 days, according to the latest numbers released Monday on the school’s internet dashboard.
There are 119 active COVID-19 cases and 458 people in isolation as of Thursday at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to the latest data released by the school.
UT-Knoxville reported 15 new cases Thursday.
There are 241 nonresidential students, 171 residential students and 46 university employees in isolation.
The active case total at UT peaked at 680 on Sept. 13 and has steadily declined since then. Sept. 13 also marked a peak for self-isolations, 2,175.
University officials have reported 1,336 recovered cases since June 8.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party