Active COVID-19 cases at UT-Knoxville down to 119 after 10-plus days of reductions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee campus have dropped by more than 500 during the last 10 days, according to the latest numbers released Monday on the school’s internet dashboard.

There are 119 active COVID-19 cases and 458 people in isolation as of Thursday at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to the latest data released by the school.

UT-Knoxville reported 15 new cases Thursday.

There are 241 nonresidential students, 171 residential students and 46 university employees in isolation.

The active case total at UT peaked at 680 on Sept. 13 and has steadily declined since then. Sept. 13 also marked a peak for self-isolations, 2,175.

University officials have reported 1,336 recovered cases since June 8.