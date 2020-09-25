Active COVID-19 cases at UT-Knoxville down to 119 after 10-plus days of reductions

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
University of Tennessee_218879

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Active COVID-19 cases on the University of Tennessee campus have dropped by more than 500 during the last 10 days, according to the latest numbers released Monday on the school’s internet dashboard.

There are 119 active COVID-19 cases and 458 people in isolation as of Thursday at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, according to the latest data released by the school.

UT-Knoxville reported 15 new cases Thursday.

There are 241 nonresidential students, 171 residential students and 46 university employees in isolation.

The active case total at UT peaked at 680 on Sept. 13 and has steadily declined since then. Sept. 13 also marked a peak for self-isolations, 2,175.

University officials have reported 1,336 recovered cases since June 8.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter