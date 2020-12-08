Active COVID-19 cases in Knox County have risen 48% in 2 days, hospitalizations at record-high

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Current hospitalizations in Knox County reached another record-high Tuesday as the Health Department reported five new deaths and a record-number of new daily cases.

The active case count in Knox County has jumped 48.5% since Sunday. There are 2,946 active cases among Knox County residents as of Tuesday, up from 1,984 reported on Sunday.

The Knox County Health Department also reported 450 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the most new cases reported in a single day. It’s the second time Knox County has reported more than 400 new daily cases, surpassing a record set on Dec. 1.

The number of Knox County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 also reached a record-high Tuesday, as the Knox County Health Department reported five more people being treated for the virus at area hospitals. That brings the total to 142 Knox Countians hospitalized, surpassing a record of hospitalizations set on Monday.

KCHD has reported 194 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 188 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 27 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by two since Monday for a total of 19,272 in the county. KCHD said due to a system coding issue, there is currently a data lag in updating the number of ‘inactive’ cases. The health department said the issue would be resolved in the coming days.

The Knox County Board of Health voted 7-3 in favor of passing a new COVID-19 Social Gathering Limitation Regulation last week, limiting some social gatherings to 10 people. The regulation went into effect Dec. 4.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 21,178 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 634 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,236 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.