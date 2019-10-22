Actor Dennis Quaid, in Knoxville for movie premiere, just got engaged

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hollywood star Dennis Quaid is coming to Knoxville fresh off proposing to his girlfriend in Hawaii.

“It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay,” Quaid told Extra. “It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.”

Quaid, 65, got engaged to 26-year-old University of Texas doctorate student Laura Savoie.

“She was actually taking a selfie of us, and I put the ring in front and said, ‘Will you marry me?’ – and then she fell down,” Quaid, 65, told Extra.

Dennis Quaid arrives at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Quaid was in Hawaii promoting his new movie “Midway,” which he will be promoting Tuesday evening in Knoxville at Regal’s Pinnacle Theater in Turkey Creek as part of a fundraiser for Variety: The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the red carpet movie premiere in Regal’s theater in Turkey Creek.

Director Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds. Midway opens in theaters nationwide on Nov. 8.

Quaid plays Vice Admiral William “Bull” Halsey in “Midway.”

LATEST STORIES: