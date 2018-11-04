Local News

Additional suspect identified, charged in connection with deadly south Knox County shooting

Search continues for Bobby Hansard

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 02:28 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 03, 2018 11:28 PM EDT

Additional suspect identified, charged in connection with deadly south Knox County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a second suspect Saturday night in connection with a deadly shooting that left one dead on Wednesday.

That suspect identified as Joseph Bellew, 21, of Sevier County. Bellew was charged with first-degree murder. 

A murder warrant was issued earlier this week for Bobby Hansard, 24, of Sevier County, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. KCSO says his car has been found but he hasn't.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Bellew's bond has been set at $1,000,000

If you have any information, call 865-215-3590 or 865-215-2284.

 

