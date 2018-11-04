Additional suspect identified, charged in connection with deadly south Knox County shooting
Search continues for Bobby Hansard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a second suspect Saturday night in connection with a deadly shooting that left one dead on Wednesday.
That suspect identified as Joseph Bellew, 21, of Sevier County. Bellew was charged with first-degree murder.
A murder warrant was issued earlier this week for Bobby Hansard, 24, of Sevier County, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. KCSO says his car has been found but he hasn't.
The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Bellew's bond has been set at $1,000,000
If you have any information, call 865-215-3590 or 865-215-2284.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
