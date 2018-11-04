Additional suspect identified, charged in connection with deadly south Knox County shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office says they have charged a second suspect Saturday night in connection with a deadly shooting that left one dead on Wednesday.

That suspect identified as Joseph Bellew, 21, of Sevier County. Bellew was charged with first-degree murder.

A murder warrant was issued earlier this week for Bobby Hansard, 24, of Sevier County, in connection with the shooting. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting. KCSO says his car has been found but he hasn't.

The shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. on Smith Road. Police say one person was found dead in the driveway and another was found in the home with a gunshot wound. That person is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

Bellew's bond has been set at $1,000,000

If you have any information, call 865-215-3590 or 865-215-2284.