KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to the family, July is a good time.

Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver’s license to adopt.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

Puppies and kittens are still their regular fee. The operations manager told WATE why adopting an older pet might be the perfect choice for your family.

“People ask us all the time with puppies what kind of dog is this, how big is it going to get, and we really can’t tell them. We can do an educated guess, but we really don’t know because we haven’t seen the parents of the dog. So, you know exactly how big it’s going to be, you know what it’s going to look like, you know it’s temperament because it has already started to develop that temperament,” said Amy Buttry.

Young-Williams Animal Center and Young-Williams Animal Village are open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time. For more information or to schedule an adoption, call 865-215-6599 or visit www.young-williams.org.

More than 275 shelters in 40 states participate in the Empty the Shelters event. It began in 2016 as an effort to encourage more people to adopt a pet. Since then Young-Williams says more than 83,000 pets have found homes across the country through the event.

For more information on the event, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.