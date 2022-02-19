KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sunday is national Love Your Pet day and a local shelter has a furry friend who would love to spend the day with you.

Meet Echo, a three-legged dog that has been at the Monroe County Animal Shelter since November.

The shelter says, “Echo does not let anything stop her! Echo is determined and loves being around people. She’s not too fond of younger dogs though and would probably do best in a home where she can be the center of attention.”

Echo might only have three legs, but that does not hold her back. The shelter said one of her favorite things is to go on short walks.

The shelter believes Echo is about 5 years old, which means she is fully grown. She is a medium-sized hound, plott/mixed breed and weighs about 40 pounds.

Echo is one of many animals at the Monroe County Animal Shelter that are looking for their forever home. For more information on Echo or any other adoptable animal visit their website here.