KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming conference will give East Tennessee families an opportunity to learn more about adoption, foster care, and helping vulnerable children.

The Knoxville Area Foster Care and Adoption Ministries (KAFCAM)’s Seventh Annual Regional Conference will be held on March 26th from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Fellowship Church on Middlebrook Pike.

The conference is meant to encourage, equip, and connect prospective and active foster and adoptive parents. Some of the sessions that attendees can choose from include: Learning the basics about international and domestic adoption and foster care, how to plan and prepare before fostering or adopting, as well as panels from former foster youth, adult adoptees, current adoptive and foster parents, and social workers.

Registration is $15 per person and can be completed at www.kafcam.org. A light breakfast and lunch are included.

KAFCAM began in 2014 and is made up of about 15 churches and over 30 partner organizations. The group serves foster, adoptive, and kinship children and families and advocates for family preservation when possible. The members also provide family support and raise awareness of needs.