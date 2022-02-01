KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Cologgi, retired and living alone, is grateful to his ADT medical alert button and the first responders who saved his life.

76-year-old Cologgi recently fell in his home. On his way down he grabbed a bookcase, causing it to topple and pinning him to the floor. He quickly realized the severity of the situation and pushed the alert button he habitually wears around his neck. Within seconds, Susan Rhodes, from ADT’s monitoring center in West Knoxville, answered the two-way voice line and asked Cologgi if he needed help. He informed Susan that he couldn’t get up and needed immediate assistance.

Rhodes alerted 911 and within a few minutes, firefighters arrived at Cologgi’s home. He was pulled out from under the heavy piece of furniture and treated without hospitalization. Cologgi believes that without his alert button and the urgent response from authorities, he could have been trapped for hours or potentially died.

He is showing his gratitude for those who aided in his rescue on Feb. 2 at 11 a.m at his home.

Three million elderly Americans are treated for fall injuries each year, according to the CDC. One in five end in serious health conditions such as broken bones or head trauma. Keeping a health alert device such as the ADT button Cologgi wears, can aid whether at home or on the go.