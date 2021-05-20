Adult, child in fiery car crash taken to Vanderbilt; police still looking for alleged driver who fled scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are continuing to investigate after a single-vehicle crash and fire on Wednesday that left two adults and one toddler injured.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said all three victims — two men ages 25 and 24 and a 15-month old girl — were initially transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following Wednesday night’s crash.

The car carrying four people total occurred on Buffat Mill Road near Spring Hill Road where the vehicle burst into flames.

One of the men and the young girl were transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

“My understanding is that the child and the 24-year-old male were later transported to Vanderbilt in Nashville for treatment due to the burns,” Erland said. “The two adult males had non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was in serious but stable condition as of last night. We have not been advised further on the condition of the child since last night.”

Additionally, Erland said Knovxille Police are still looking for the male driver of the car fled on foot from the scene following the crash. Witnesses said that his clothes appeared to be on fire when he fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.