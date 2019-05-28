Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A new summer fun spot is opening Wednesday in Knoxville. The Adventure Action Park opens up off Kingston Pike in the Cedar Bluff area.
The park is complete with trampolines, indoor go-carts and an arcade. There's also a zipline over a foam pit and a complete Ninja Warrior course.
The park staff says there's something for the whole family.
"We can cater to everyone, so we have something for Grandpa and Grandma - arcade games they can play. We've got space for little kids, older brothers and sisters, and then Mom and Dad get our here and have some fun," said TJ Lloyd, assistant general manager.
The park opens at 9 a.m. It's the first Adventure Action Park in East Tennessee and the company hopes to expand throughout the Southeast.
Previous
Body discovered by hikers identified...
Next
Heavy police presence, some...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- KPD: Assistance needed for locating missing 78-year-old woman
- Prescribed burn in Monroe County causes concern for smoke near Gatlinburg
- Black bear: Uninvited next door neighbor at cabin in Wears Valley
- With warmer weather, troopers stress motorcycles, cars safely share the road
- Anderson County Rescue Squad responds to Windrock Park often, chief says
- Body discovered by hikers identified by officials
- Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville
National News
-
- Tornadoes strafe Kansas City area in latest spasm of storms
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Supreme Court signals more openness to state abortion rules
- 2020 preview? Feud between Trump and Biden flares up
- Tornadoes hit Kansas, Pennsylvania as storms sweep across US
- 2020 candidate Kamala Harris targets state abortion bans
- The Latest: Storm thrashes NJ, NYC tornado warning expires