Adventure Action Park opens Wednesday in Knoxville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A new summer fun spot is opening Wednesday in Knoxville. The Adventure Action Park opens up off Kingston Pike in the Cedar Bluff area.

The park is complete with trampolines, indoor go-carts and an arcade. There's also a zipline over a foam pit and a complete Ninja Warrior course.

The park staff says there's something for the whole family.

"We can cater to everyone, so we have something for Grandpa and Grandma - arcade games they can play. We've got space for little kids, older brothers and sisters, and then Mom and Dad get our here and have some fun," said TJ Lloyd, assistant general manager.

The park opens at 9 a.m. It's the first Adventure Action Park in East Tennessee and the company hopes to expand throughout the Southeast.