KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A few days after the Vatican’s announcement of Bishop Richard Stika’s resignation from the Diocese of Knoxville, advocates hosted a press conference to offer commentary and updates on cases involving two victims.

The press conference held by a leader of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests or SNAP, attorneys and a former Sacred Heart Cathedral director occurred Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn. None of the victims attended the event, but their attorneys spoke about them.

The press conference featured “key players about the events that will unfold in this saga in Knoxville,” according to a SNAP news release.

“We hope that new leadership in the Diocese of Knoxville can be a model for how survivors are treated with fairness, dignity and respect rather than, what has unfortunately been the case, the opposite. This is just the beginning,” Patrick Thronson, attorney for one of the victims suing the Diocese of Knoxville and Bishop Stika.

Dave Wells, a former religious education leader at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville, spoke about how he formulated a local network of survivors. Wells said he had enormous respect for the priests and sisters who work there, and during his time at Sacred Heart Cathedral, he said he went from a “concerned observer” to “become a voice for the voiceless,” by helping priests who could not speak out.

“Behind the scenes, we were able to build a very broad coalition of very traditional Catholics to very progressive Catholics – all of whom agreed on one thing: Stika must go,” Wells said during the press conference on Thursday. “We’re here today because Rick Stika is not. He was asked to resign by the Pope. Many Catholics may be wondering why has this come about. Ultimately, it is because he disobeyed the Pope – not Pope Francis, but Peter, our first Pope.”

The Vatican had begun an investigation into Stika after priests in the Knoxville Diocese accused him of protecting a seminarian accused of sexual misconduct in 2021. A 2022 lawsuit accused him of covering up an alleged rape of a diocese employee by a seminarian.

Early Tuesday, the Vatican and the Knoxville Diocese announced Stika’s resignation and retirement. The Holy See also appointed the Most Reverend Shelton Fabre, Archbishop of Louisville, as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Knoxville to serve until the appointment and installation of a new bishop. “This is a pivotal moment for church officials including Pope Francis. Parishioners in the Diocese of Knoxville deserve the truth, nothing less. Transparency and accountability remain elusive in every corner of church leadership. Bishop Stika has caused great harm to many, including his brother priests. It is long overdue for church hierarchs to clean up the wreckage of the past.” Mike McDonnell, SNAP Interim Executive Director

Speakers and others present at the press conference Thursday included Susan Vance, a Tennessee leader of SNAP; Patrick A. Thronson, Attorney for the Plaintiff, John Doe v. the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville and Bishop Richard Stika, Janet, Janet, & Suggs, LLC, Baltimore, MD; John Spragens, Attorney for the Plaintiff, John Doe v. the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville and Bishop Richard Stika, Spragens Law PLC, Nashville, TN; Andrew C. Fels, Attorney for the Plaintiff, Jane Doe v. the Catholic Diocese of Knoxville and Anthony Punnackal, Fels Law; and Dave Wells, former Director of Religious Education at The Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Knoxville.

