AED donated to Blount County Sheriff’s Office

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A mother who lost her son in 2009 continues her mission of getting automatic external defibrillators (AED) placed in schools and public buildings after donating one to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Rhonda Harrill donated an AED to BCSO, saying her son could have been saved if this medical equipment had been on hand. Harrill’s son, Tanner Jameson, collapsed while playing basketball.

Thanks to Harrill’s hard work following her son’s death, schools now require AEDs.

These days, Harrill wants the medical devices in each and every sheriff’s deputy vehicle.

The AED will be utilized as part of the Sheriff’s EMR (Emergency Medical Responder) program. Thirty-three front line Sheriff’s deputies are certified as EMRs.

This is the second AED Harrill has donated to BCSO. She says she’ll keep donating them one by one – until it’s a statewide requirement for placement in all public buildings and schools.