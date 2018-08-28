After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After 19 years in Knoxville, the Destination Imagination Global Finals will be held elsewhere next year.

Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville says Destination Imagination is growing at a rapid pace and decided to move the 2019 Global Finals to Kansas City. Bumpas says they are sad, but they want to celebrate the nearly two decades the event has been held in Knoxville.

Bumpas says Visit Knoxville is already working on plans to fill the void.

Thousands of people have come to Knoxville each year for the Global Finals, bringing $25 million into the local economy over the span of just four days. Students from around the world spend the entire school year building projects designed to grow their creativity in everything from robotics to space travel. while working together as a team.