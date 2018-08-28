After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - After 19 years in Knoxville, the Destination Imagination Global Finals will be held elsewhere next year.
Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville says Destination Imagination is growing at a rapid pace and decided to move the 2019 Global Finals to Kansas City. Bumpas says they are sad, but they want to celebrate the nearly two decades the event has been held in Knoxville.
Bumpas says Visit Knoxville is already working on plans to fill the void.
Related story: Students from around world in Knoxville for Destination Imagination
Thousands of people have come to Knoxville each year for the Global Finals, bringing $25 million into the local economy over the span of just four days. Students from around the world spend the entire school year building projects designed to grow their creativity in everything from robotics to space travel. while working together as a team.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
- New Sevier County Animal Shelter director shares goals
- Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
- After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
- How to save money on car insurance without sacrificing coverage
- 4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man
- How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- The Latest: DeSantis is Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
- Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
- Some polling places open hours late during Arizona primary
- Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff
- Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US
- Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling