After 7-month COVID-19 fight, SBC pays Lafollette pastor’s medical bills

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE)- A Lafollette pastor is finally back home today after battling Covid-19 since October 2020.

“I came home May 11 and I’ve had to go back to Vanderbilt quite a bit since just for some checkups and for some different procedures but everything‘s going well,” said Lloyd.

Zach Lloyd will tell you the biggest gift that he received was the gift of life. When he was diagnosed with the virus he had to be transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he spent seven months in recovery. During that time, he had to have a lung transplant and had to learn how to walk again. He said during that time, he was grateful for all the prayers and financial support.

“To open up a card and it’s got, I don’t know, a $50 fast-food gift card in it or $100 gas card or something like that it’s truly as important as those other things because you understand the sacrifice that people went through to do that,” he said.

However, in the middle of his battle with COVID-19, he didn’t think he would be here today. Lloyd said that it was his faith that kept him going,

“I just have a peace and comfort in my heart to know that God‘s going to see us through this. And whether something happens on the bad side or something happens on the good side I just know that God‘s good either way.”

His said his faith is what led him to speak about his journey at the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville.

“I was just blown away by that and I think this is again just God moving in ways that I can’t explain.”

Lloyd thought it was a blessing to be asked to speak but an even bigger blessing was revealed at the convention.

“They helped with our medical expenses there at Vanderbilt, paying those and then they helped and gave our family a donation of things to help us used to pay for out-of-pocket expenses,” Lloyd explained.

Churches across the country had been helping the Lloyd family by raising their own money to help pay for their mortgage and other expenses during the hard times.

“I know our medical bills were well into the millions of dollars,” Lloyd said.

He added that it was an overwhelming donation to his family that he’s grateful for after such a medically and financially hard year.

Now that Lloyd is back home he continues to pastor at Lafollette Baptist Church.

He said the two things he wanted to do when he got back to East Tennessee were to see his son play in a baseball game and eat pizza at his favorite local restaurant.