After flight lands in Knoxville, East TN congressmen seek transparency from Biden Administration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The day after a plane believed to be carrying migrant children landed at a Knoxville airport, two East Tennessee Congressmen are calling on the Biden Administration to be more transparent.

“We’re not really sure where the kids are going, and how do you verify these are their parents picking them up? I have some real concerns there,” said Rep. Tim Burchett.

“When we talk to the departments in Washington, they in fact are not really sure who is doing it, and if they are sure, they’re not saying it,” Burchett said. “Which is to me in violation of the trust we that we have with these organizations. I mean we fund them they’re supposed to be more forthcoming with information.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said this is an issue the previous administration was making progress on.

“These people literally felt incentivized by Joe Biden to come to this country,” Fleishmann said by phone. “Under the Trump Administration the numbers finally had dropped, we had seen some semblance of order brought back into a very chaotic system.”