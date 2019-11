KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – University Orthopedic Surgeons are opening up an after-hours walk-in clinic.

The clinic is located inside their UT Medical Center office off of Alcoa Highway. The after-hours availability is so patients in need of urgent care or sports-related bone, joint and muscle care have somewhere to go after the normal operating hours of the clinic.

The hours have expanded to 8 p.m., Monday – Friday.

The new clinic hours start Monday, Nov. 18.