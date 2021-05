KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 1-year-old who was unresponsive in a Crossville fish pond is no longer hospitalized.

“Sammie” returned home to cheers Friday morning. The child had been in the hospital since May 1, when he was found unresponsive in a fish pond.

After being revived by EMS, he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by air medical, then to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.