AG files lawsuit against Rustic Flag Company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An attorney general is now stepping in after thousands of people complained about one Tennessee business’s backlog of orders.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare first told us about the Rustic Flag Company in May of 2019 – at the time, the US Army veteran said he paid hundreds of dollars for a handcrafted, wooden American flag that never arrived.

RELATED: East TN veterans upset with flag company that didn't deliver

He wasn’t the only one who complained about the company.

The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs received more than 1,100 complaints and the Better Business Bureau received over 2,100 about Rustic Flag Company.

Now, Attorney General Herbert Slatery has filed a lawsuit against the company and its owner, Justin Scott for “engaging in deceptive and unfair trade practices.”

The state also alleges misuse of company funds for personal benefit, such as paying off Scott’s home loan, paying for cars and more.

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to Rustic Flag Company for comment, but we’ve not heard anything back at this time.

