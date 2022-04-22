KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 31-year-old Roane County man was arrested after investigators said he attempted to meet up with a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Christopher Allen, 31, was arrested Wednesday after and charged with solicitation of especially aggravated exploitation of a minor. According to court records, Allen met a 13-year-old girl while he was working at a Taco Bell in Kingston and began messaging her on social media.

Documents state he later asked to meet the minor for sex and for sexually explicit images multiple times.

A Ninth District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force Agent took control of the child’s account and continued to exchange messages with the suspect.

He attempted to meet the minor at the Kingston Park and was arrested by law enforcement. Court documents state three minor boys were in the back seat of Allen’s vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Allen was booked into the Roane County Jail on a $20,000 bond.