Airport Toyota donates $10,000 to UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the fifth straight year UT Medical Center is receiving a donation from Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota for $10,000.

The check was presented Friday to Dr. John L. Bell, director of the Cancer Institute at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. The donations totaling $50,000 have gone to UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute to support breast cancer research and outreach.

This year’s donation will benefit the Breast Health Outreach Program, which provides screenings and education to women in East Tennessee.

“We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, so we are honored to make a contribution towards fighting cancer in East Tennessee with the help of Toyota USA and our customers,” Airport Toyota sales manager Peter Renzulli said.

The Breast Health Outreach Program is a grant-funded program that provides breast health services in 21 East Tennessee counties. In addition to providing mobile mammography, free breast health educational classes are offered on-site to regional organizations.